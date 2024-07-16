Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes earn conference honors

Elijah Kahl leaps over a hurdle. He finished 16th of 20 in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in a school-record time of 1 minute, 00.69 seconds and he competed in the 110-meter high hurdles and ran 17.54 seconds with an 18th-place finish.
Sophomore Sannah Saraogi, right, competes in the girls 1,600 meters and finishes 22nd of 40 with a 5:58.75 time.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The following Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field athletes have earned All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division honors this spring, as voted by the division coaches.

GIRLS

First Team

  • 800 meters: Sannah Saraogi (Class of 2026).
  • 1,600 meters: Saraogi.
  • 3,200 meters: Mia Bressler (2024).

Second Team

  • 100-meter high hurdles: Lauren Bracken (2024).
  • Javelin: Natalie Shaw (2024).

BOYS

Second Team

  • High jump: Eli Kahl (2024).

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

  

