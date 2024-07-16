Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes earn conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The following Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field athletes have earned All–Super Essex Conference–Independence Division honors this spring, as voted by the division coaches.

GIRLS

First Team

800 meters: Sannah Saraogi (Class of 2026).

1,600 meters: Saraogi.

3,200 meters: Mia Bressler (2024).

Second Team

100-meter high hurdles: Lauren Bracken (2024).

Javelin: Natalie Shaw (2024).

BOYS

Second Team

High jump: Eli Kahl (2024).

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano