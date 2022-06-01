Glen Ridge HS track-and-field teams compete at Essex County relay championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track-and-field teams compete at the Essex County Relays at Livingston on Thursday, May 26.

The sprint medley relay team consisted of leadoff runner Haley Aaron in in the 200-meter leg, second runner Maya Saleh running the 200-meter leg, third runner Natalie Shaw running the 400-meter leg, and Mia Bressler anchoring the 800-meter leg.

Jacob Chang threw the discus 92 feet, 10 inches. He teamed with Ciaran Bracken in the discus with a distance total of 177-4.

Shaw threw the discus 64-5. She teamed with Amayah Melbourne in the discus for a combined total of 150-8.

In the boys sprint medley relay, Derex Xie and Jaden Segal each ran 200 meters in the relay’s first two distances. The third runner was Lawson Jordan running the 400-meter leg. Michael Liotta ran the 800-meter anchor leg.

The boys distance medley team consisted of Craig Stites (1,200-meter leadoff leg), Sander Weinstein (400-meter leg), Evan Rossi (800-meter leg) and Alex Van Wayenberge (1,600-meter leg).

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.