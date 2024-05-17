Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Super Essex Conference championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams are shown competing on rainy Friday, May 10, at the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The GRHS boys team finished fourth with 44 points of nine schools. Newark Academy, finished first with 160 points. The GRHS girls placed second of eight schools with 95 points. Cedar Grove finished first with 164 points.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano