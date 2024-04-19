Glen Ridge HS track and field teams host Shabazz and Technology at Schools Stadium in Newark

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS track and field teams host Shabazz and Technology at Schools Stadium in Newark

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at Schools Stadium in Newark on Wednesday, April 10, hosting Malcolm X. Shabazz High School and Technology.

Natalie Shaw  won both the girls javelin event (83 feet, 2 inches) and the discus event (68-2).

Alex Law won the girls shot put at 19-7 and took second place in the discus event at 58-8. 

Mia Bressler won the girls 3,200-meter run.

For the boys, the 4×400-meter relay team took second place.

Saayan Kalra was second overall in the boys discus event with a toss of 61-1.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

 

  

Glen Ridge HS track and field teams host Shabazz and Technology at Schools Stadium in Newark added by on
View all posts by Editor →