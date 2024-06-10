Glen Ridge HS track and field teams posts good efforts at sectional meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1.

On the boys side, senior Eli Kahl took fifth place in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.43 seconds. In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Bradley Koenig took fifth place in 1 minute, .08 seconds and Kahl took sixth place in 1:01.13. The 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 47.54. Junior Kyle Piano took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:01.55.

On the girls side, the 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place in 11:36.85.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano