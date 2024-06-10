Glen Ridge HS track and field teams posts good efforts at sectional meet

Elijah Kahl finishes fifth of 14 overall in the 110-meter high hurdles with a 16.43 time.
Lauren Bracken, left, ran 17.91 seconds in ninth place of 19 hurdlers in the 100-meter high hurdles while teammate Sofia Perez, right, ran a 19.72 time for 14th place at the North 2, Group 1 state sectional meet at Ridge High School.
%hird leg runner Ryan Bressler, right, gets set to hand the baton to anchor Griffen Koenig, left, in the boys 4×100-meter relay. Zach Konetzni and Myles Adams ran the first two legs. The team finished fifth of six in 47.54.
Chloe Mikros throws the javelin 64 feet to place 12th of 17.
Natalie Shaw leads off the 3,200-meter relay as the team finished fifth of five in 11:36.85. Shaw’s teammates in the race were Maddie Nichols, Mia Bressler and Sannah Saraogi.
Kyle Piano, center, reacts to the starting gun in the 1,600-meter run. He finished sixth of 20 in 5 minutes, 01.55 seconds.
Zach Konetzni, left, races around the curve in the 200-meter dash to place ninth of 30 sprinters in 23.87 seconds.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1.

On the boys side, senior Eli Kahl took fifth place in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.43 seconds. In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Bradley Koenig took fifth place in 1 minute, .08 seconds and Kahl took sixth place in 1:01.13. The 4×100-meter relay team took fifth place in 47.54. Junior Kyle Piano took sixth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:01.55.

On the girls side, the 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place in 11:36.85.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

