Glen Ridge HS track and field teams prepare for season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams gather. The Ridgers are preparing for their spring seasons. Third row, from the front, at far left, is volunteer coach Bill Indek; second row, from the front, at far right, is head coach Paul Kartanowicz; and front row, far right, is assistant coach Christopher Troyano. Missing are assistant coaches Stephanie Fego and Ira Ford.