Glen Ridge HS track season concludes at Group 1 meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School track and field teams concluded their spring season at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championships on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin High in Somerset.

Here are the Ridgers girls results:

Abigail Peake took 18th place in a time of 13.59 seconds.

Natalie Shaw placed 19th out of 22 throwers in the girls javelin event with a toss of 77 feet, 5.

The 4×800-meter relay team ran 11 minutes, 41.37 seconds to place 17th out of 19 teams. Ava Decker ran the leadoff leg, Mia Bressler ran the second leg, Maddie Nichols ran the third leg, and Natalie Shaw ran the anchor leg.

The 4×100-meter relay team ran 1:00.25 to finish in 21st place. Abigail Peake ran the leadoff leg, Sofia Perez ran the second leg, Maddie Nichols ran the third leg, and Claire Liotta ran the anchor leg.

There were no GRHS boys competitors at the meet.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano