Glen Ridge HS track team gears up for season

GLEN RIDGE — Pictured are members of the Glen Ridge High School spring boys and girls track-and-field teams. Coaches in the front row, from left, are head coach Paul Kartanowicz; volunteer coach William Indek and assistant coach Chris Troyano; second row, far right, is assistant coach Danielle Purciello. Missing is assistant coach Stephanie Fego. The team is looking forward to the season that begins Tuesday, April 4, at Newark Academy in Livingston for a tri-meet with Newark Academy, St. Vincent Academ of Newark, and Eagle Academy for Young Men –Newark.