Glen Ridge HS track team gives good efforts at sectional meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School indoor track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the girls side, senior Siena Atkinson took third place in 1 minute, 04.69 seconds and junior Ali Hoover was 17th in 1:12.08 in the 400-meter dash.

Senior Lauren Bracken took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.86.

Senior Mia Bressler was 15th in the 1,600-meter run in 6:18.15. In the 55-meter preliminaries, sophomore Caroline Ward was 22nd in 8.42 and sophomore Lauren Turner was 25th in 8.59.

On the boys side, senior Eli Kahl took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.85.

In the 55-meter preliminaries, sophomore Cormac Beirne was 26th in 7.51 and sophomore Filip Ruggiero was 27th in 7.64. Sophomore Ryan Bressler was 20th in the 400-meter dash in 57.14. In the 800-meter run, sophomore Wyatt Palm was 20th in 2:38.32 and senior Conner Giersz was 21st in 2:39.68. Freshman Benjamin Edelman was 18th in the 1,600-meter run in 6:01.65.

