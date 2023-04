This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed against Shabazz and Technology at Schools Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Brielle Munoz won the javelin event with a best of 65 feet, 8 inches against both schools.

John McCarren placed second against Shabazz and finished first against Technology with a throw of 30 feet, 9 1/2 inches in the shot put.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano