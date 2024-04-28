Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at double-dual meet in Cedar Grove

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at double-dual meet in Cedar Grove

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gabriel Kirk, second from left, and Conner Giersz, far right, compete in the 100-meter dash. Giersz finished in second place during the double-dual meet at Cedar Grove on April 17.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ  – The Glen Ridge High School track and field teams competed at a double-dual meet at Cedar Grove, with Immaculate Conception of Montclair, on April 17.

Glen Ridge lost to Cedar Grove. The boys lost, 83-36, and the girls lost, 87-26.

Conner Giersz, far right, took second place in the boys 100-meter dash.

In the girls 1,600-meter dash, Sanaah Saraogi took first place and Mia Bressler took second place.

Abigail Peake took second place in the girls 100-meter dash.

Elijah Kahl won the boys high jump event at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Jude Broderick took second place in the boys javelin event with a throw of 93 feet, 5 inches.

Glen Ridge High School’s Ellie Hudon, second from left, and Abigail Peake, far right, race to the finish in the 100-meter dash at the double-dual track and field meet at Cedar Grove. Peake finished in second place overall.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge at Cedar Grove (April 17)

 

 

  

Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at double-dual meet in Cedar Grove added by on
View all posts by Editor →