Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at double-dual meet in Cedar Grove

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School track and field teams competed at a double-dual meet at Cedar Grove, with Immaculate Conception of Montclair, on April 17.

Glen Ridge lost to Cedar Grove. The boys lost, 83-36, and the girls lost, 87-26.

Conner Giersz, far right, took second place in the boys 100-meter dash.

In the girls 1,600-meter dash, Sanaah Saraogi took first place and Mia Bressler took second place.

Abigail Peake took second place in the girls 100-meter dash.

Elijah Kahl won the boys high jump event at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Jude Broderick took second place in the boys javelin event with a throw of 93 feet, 5 inches.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge at Cedar Grove (April 17)