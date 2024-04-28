Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at double-dual meet in Cedar Grove

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School track and field teams competed at a double-dual meet at Cedar Grove, with Immaculate Conception of Montclair, on April 17.
Glen Ridge lost to Cedar Grove. The boys lost, 83-36, and the girls lost, 87-26.
Conner Giersz, far right, took second place in the boys 100-meter dash.
In the girls 1,600-meter dash, Sanaah Saraogi took first place and Mia Bressler took second place.
Abigail Peake took second place in the girls 100-meter dash.
Elijah Kahl won the boys high jump event at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Jude Broderick took second place in the boys javelin event with a throw of 93 feet, 5 inches.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano
Glen Ridge at Cedar Grove (April 17)