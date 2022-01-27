Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School indoor boys and girls track-and-field teams competed at the Essex County Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

On the boys’ side, senior Max Renteria took sixth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.86 seconds, senior William Walker took 16th place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.55, senior Tyler Johnson took 16th place in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 6 inches, and senior Evan Rossi placed 20th in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 13.75 seconds, to lead GRHS.

On the girls’ side, senior Sarah Gentile placed 19th in the 800-meter run in 2:50.19; sophomore Lauren Bracken took 20th in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.82 and senior Lily Kuhn took 29th place in the 200-meter dash in 28.76, to highlight the GRHS team.