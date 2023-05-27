Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at Essex County meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams are shown competing at the Essex County Championships, Thursday and Friday, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark

Michael Liotta ran in the 400-meter run in 56.95 seconds to place 56th of 67 runners.

Emily Stapleford attempted a jump of 4 feet, 5 inches in the high jump event, but misses. She cleared 4 feet, 3 inches.

Brielle Munoz threw the javelin. She had a 65-8 throw and finished 27th of 36 girls.

Abigail Peake ran 28.19 to place 28th of 62 sprinters in the 200-meter dash. 

Sander Weinstein ran in the 100-meter dash. He ran 12.51 for 50th place of 74 sprinters.

