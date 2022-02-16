Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at sectional championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School indoor boys and girls track-and-field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, championships held at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex on Saturday, Feb.12.

On the boys’ side, Max Renteria took second place in the 55-meter dash in 6.84 seconds. Tyler Johnson took fifth place in the shot put event with a throw of 40 feet, 3/4 inch. Michael Liotta took eighth place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.12 seconds. William Walker took eighth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.53 seconds, and 11th place in the 400-meter dash in 59.03. In the 1,600-meter run, Evan Rossi took 13th place in 5:14.13, and Alex Van Wayenberge took 16th place in 5:20.70.

On the girls’ side, Sarah Gentile finished in seventh place in the 800-meter run in 2:51.58. Ava Geraci took ninth place in the shot put at 22 feet, 8 inches. Lauren Bracken took eighth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.43.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 1 championships at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano