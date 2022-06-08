Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at sectionals

GR sophmore Natalie Shaws throws the discus at the sectionals.

GR sophomore Jaden Segal runs in the 100-meter trials at he sectionals.

GR senior Amayah Melbourne throws the discus at the sectionals.

GR sophomore Bradley Koenig leaps over a hurdle in the 400-meter int. hurdles at the sectionals.

GR sophomore Mia Bressler runs in the 1,600 meters at the sectionals.

GR sophomore Haley Aaron runs in the 100-meter hurdles.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track-and-field teams compete in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

Amayah Melbourne, a senior, took second place in the shot put with a throw of 29-2 1/4 and sixth place out 16 in the discus with a throw of 81 feet, 9 inches.

The Ridgers had other good efforts.

Sophomore Haley Aaron ran 20.31 seconds in the girls 100-meter high hurdles to place 11th of 13.

Natalie Shaw, a sophomore, threw the javelin 64 feet, 2 inches to finish ninth of 13. She also ran in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles before the javelin event and competed in the discus event.

Jaden Segal, a sophomore, ran in the 100-meter trials. He finished in 12.64 seconds and placed 16th of 22 sprinters.

Mia Bressler, a sophomore, ran 6 minutes, 46.56 seconds to finish eighth in the girls 1,600-meter run.

Bradley Koenig, a sophomore, ran he 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 1:11.18, to place 14th.

Melbourne is the lone GRHS qualifier for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 championships at Pennsauken on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.

  

