Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at the sectionals

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at the sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team finished in fifth place in 58.37 seconds. The runners are Emma Bucalo, Claire Liotta, Brielle Munoz and Abigail Peake. 

In the girls 100-meter dash finals, Peake placed sixth in 13.51. 

These five GRHS student-athletes qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 State Championships this Friday, June 9, at Franklin Township High School in Somerset.

The GRHS Saturday qualifiers were the following:

The girls 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 11 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The runners are Mia Bressler, Ava Decker, Maddie Nichols and Natalie Shaw. Peake finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in 27.95. Natalie Shaw placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 77 feet, 0 inches. They all also advanced to the Group 1 state meet on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin.

Shaw could not compete in the javelin finals due to her anchoring the girls 4×800-meter relay. Only one girl passed her 77-0 in the finals, so Shaw was able to finish sixth.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at the sectionals added by on
View all posts by Editor →