Glen Ridge HS track teams compete at the sectionals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team finished in fifth place in 58.37 seconds. The runners are Emma Bucalo, Claire Liotta, Brielle Munoz and Abigail Peake.

In the girls 100-meter dash finals, Peake placed sixth in 13.51.

These five GRHS student-athletes qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 1 State Championships this Friday, June 9, at Franklin Township High School in Somerset.

The GRHS Saturday qualifiers were the following:

The girls 4×800-meter relay team took fourth place in 11 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The runners are Mia Bressler, Ava Decker, Maddie Nichols and Natalie Shaw. Peake finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in 27.95. Natalie Shaw placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 77 feet, 0 inches. They all also advanced to the Group 1 state meet on Saturday, June 10, at Franklin.

Shaw could not compete in the javelin finals due to her anchoring the girls 4×800-meter relay. Only one girl passed her 77-0 in the finals, so Shaw was able to finish sixth.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano