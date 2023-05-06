Glen Ridge HS track teams compete in meets at Newark Academy and Schools Stadium

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS track teams compete in meets at Newark Academy and Schools Stadium

Connor Bayne approaches a hurdle with teammate Eli Kahl, right, in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles at Newark Academy. Kahl ran 1 minute, 07.6 seconds, and Bayne ran 1:09.0.
Glen Ridge’s Kahl clears 5 feet, 2 inches to win the boys high jump event at the meet at Schools Stadium in Newark.
Glen Ridge’s Jaden Segal, second from left, and Sander Weinstein, fourth from left, compete in the 100-meter dash at the meet at Schools Stadium. Weinstein clocked 11.9 seconds and Segal ran 12.5.
Glen Ridge’sLiam Cooney leaps 15 feet, 7 inches in the boys long jump at the meet at Schools Stadium in Newark.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Super Essex Conference regular-season meet at Newark Academy on Monday, April 24, in Livingston. The other teams at the meet were boys-only Eagle Academy and girls-only St. Vincent Academy.

The GRHS boys and girls teams competed in a SEC regular-season meet at Schools Stadium in Newark on Wednesday, April 26, against University and Newark Tech. The host school, Weequahic, did not participate. Newark Tech did not score.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge’s Abigail Peake wins the girls 200-meter dash in 28.0 seconds with teammate Natalie Shaw, at left, finishing in a time of 30.8, during a Super Essex Conference regular-season track and field meet at Schools Stadium.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Glen Ridge’s Alex Law throws the shot put during the meet at Newark Academy. She threw 19 feet, 7 inches.
Above from left, wearing the red uniforms, Glen Ridge’s Emma Walker runs 7:44.6; Ava Decker takes first place in 6:21.2 and Mia Bressler runs 6:24.7 in the 1,600-meter run at the meet at Schools Stadium.

 

 

  

Glen Ridge HS track teams compete in meets at Newark Academy and Schools Stadium added by on
View all posts by Editor →