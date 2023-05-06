Glen Ridge HS track teams compete in meets at Newark Academy and Schools Stadium

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Super Essex Conference regular-season meet at Newark Academy on Monday, April 24, in Livingston. The other teams at the meet were boys-only Eagle Academy and girls-only St. Vincent Academy.

The GRHS boys and girls teams competed in a SEC regular-season meet at Schools Stadium in Newark on Wednesday, April 26, against University and Newark Tech. The host school, Weequahic, did not participate. Newark Tech did not score.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

This slideshow requires JavaScript.