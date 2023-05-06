Glen Ridge HS track teams compete in meets at Newark Academy and Schools Stadium

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Super Essex Conference regular-season meet at Newark Academy on Monday, April 24, in Livingston. The other teams at the meet were boys-only Eagle Academy and girls-only St. Vincent Academy.
The GRHS boys and girls teams competed in a SEC regular-season meet at Schools Stadium in Newark on Wednesday, April 26, against University and Newark Tech. The host school, Weequahic, did not participate. Newark Tech did not score.