Glen Ridge HS track teams impress at county relays, SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and teams competed at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School and the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division Championships on Saturday, May 13, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Here are the GRHS top results at the Essex County Relays:

Girls:

The 4×800-meter relay team took eighth place in 11 minutes, 23.67 seconds. The distance medley team took 11th place in 11:49.35. The 4×100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took 11th place in 1:23.27. The 4×400-meter relay team took 15th place in 5:10.60.

Boys:

Jude Broderick took 15th place at 108 feet, 2 inches in the javelin. The distance medley relay team took 13th place in 12:49.13.

Here are the GRHS results at the SEC–Independence Championships:

The girls team took second place overall with 91 points among the eight teams. Cedar Grove took first place overall with 171 points.

In the 100-meter dash, Abigail Peake took third place in 13.34.

Peake took second place in the 200-meter dash in 28.06.

Natalie Shaw took second place in 2:45.55 and Ava Decker took fourth place in 2:49.09 in the 800-meter run. Mia Bressler took second place in 6:18.73 and Madeline Nichols took fourth place in 6:50.30 in the 1,600-meter run.

Bressler took first place in 14:19.85 and Emily Stapleford took second place in 15:46.92.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Lauren Bracken took second place in 18.94; Haley Aaron took fourth place in 20.80; and Sofia Perez took sixth place in 21.90.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Shaw took second place in 1:16.12 and Stapleford took fourth place in 1:18.52.

Stapleford took third place in the high jump at 4-4.

Shaw took fourth place in the discus at 64-11 and took sixth place in the javelin at 65-1.

The boys team finished in eighth place with 21 points.

Eli Kahl took third place in the high jump at 5-2.

In the long jump, Kahl took fifth place at 16-6 and Liam Cooney took sixth place at 16-3.

In the javelin, Jude Broderick took third place at 114-5 and Jacob Javier took sixth place at 94-8.

Craig Stites took fourth place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:50.14.

Kahl took sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.29.

Actin Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Team Photos Courtesy of Stevie Fego