GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Tyler Johnson throws the shot put at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 indoor track-and-field state championships at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 26. Johnson, who was the lone GRHS competitor in the meet, threw 39 feet, 1 ½ inches to finish in 15th place out of 22 competitors.

Photo Courtesy of Tyler Johnson