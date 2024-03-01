Glen Ridge HS wrestler Jesse Gibbs enjoys dominant senior year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Jesse Gibbs enjoyed a stellar wrestling season.

Gibbs finished with a 30-6 record this season, including 26 pins, which tied for the second-most pins in a season in GRHS history. He was one pin shy of the school record.

Gibbs’ season ended at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 boys tournament on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Nutley High School. Gibbs lost in the quarterfinals of the 215-pound weight class.

Gibbs went 2-2 as a freshman in the COVID-abbreviated season in 2021. He was 14-7 as a sophomore in 2022 and 19-13 as a junior in 2023. Thus, Gibbs finished his career with a 65-28 record.

The Ridgers had two competitors at the NJSIAA’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday, Feb. 23. Senior 120-pound Sebastian Kristal and sophomore 132-pound Nico Frazier both lost in the first round of the region tournament, which consisted of the top-three finishers in each weight class from the districts’ 9-12 tournaments.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School Wrestling