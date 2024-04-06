Glen Ridge HS wrestlers and swimmers earn Super Essex Conference accolades

Aaron Amici
Glen Ridge senior Jesse Gibbs controls an opponent. Gibbs posted a stellar 30-6 record, including tying the school record for pins in a season with 26.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The following Glen Ridge High School wrestlers and swimmers earned all–Super Essex Conference honors:

Wrestling

SEC–Liberty Division

First team

  • Sebastian Kristal, senior, 120 pounds.
  • Jesse Gibbs, senior, 215 pounds.

Second team

  • Narito Radomski, sophomore, 113 pounds.
  • Aaron Amici, junior, 138 pounds.

Honorable mention

  • Nico Frazier, sophomore.

Boy swimming

Second team

  • Koji Sawa, sophomore, 200 individual medley.

Girls swimming

Honorable mention

  • Margaret Sawa, junior.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School Wrestling

