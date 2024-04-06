Glen Ridge HS wrestlers and swimmers earn Super Essex Conference accolades

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The following Glen Ridge High School wrestlers and swimmers earned all–Super Essex Conference honors:
Wrestling
SEC–Liberty Division
First team
- Sebastian Kristal, senior, 120 pounds.
- Jesse Gibbs, senior, 215 pounds.
Second team
- Narito Radomski, sophomore, 113 pounds.
- Aaron Amici, junior, 138 pounds.
Honorable mention
- Nico Frazier, sophomore.
Boy swimming
Second team
- Koji Sawa, sophomore, 200 individual medley.
Girls swimming
Honorable mention
- Margaret Sawa, junior.
Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge High School Wrestling