Glen Ridge HS wrestlers Kristal, Smith end good runs this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sebastian Kristal and Ryder Smith represented Glen Ridge High School at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26.

Both were eliminated in the first round. Kristal, a sophomore, was pinned by Jakob Ferrer, of Belleville High School, in 5:41 in the 106-pound weight class, while Smith, a junior, was pinned by Edward Dyjeczynski, of Hanover Park High School, in 1:57 in the 157-pound weight class.

The Region 3 tournament consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments. Glen Ridge competed in District 10 at Phillipsburg. Kristal took second place, and Smith took third place at the district tournament.