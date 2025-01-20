Glen Ridge HS wrestling season heats up

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured is the Glen Ridge High School wrestling team in action last week. The Ridgers lost to Livingston on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at home; lost to St. Benedict’s Prep on Friday, Jan. 10, at home; and took part in a quad meet at Summit on Saturday, Jan. 11, falling to East Side and Elizabeth, and defeating Summit, to move to 3-7.

The Essex County Tournament will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, starting 4 p.m. both days.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky