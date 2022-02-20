Glen Ridge HS wrestling team advances two to region tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Sebastian Kristal, a sophomore, took second place in the 106-pound weight class and junior Ryder Smith took third place in the 157-pound weight class to lead the Glen Ridge High School wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10, tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Kristal and Smith qualified for the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. The top three finishers in each weight class qualified for the region tournament.

Sophomores David Kelly and Jesse Gibbs each took fourth place in their weight classes for GRHS.

Glen Ridge finished last among the nine teams.

Here are Glen Ridge’s district results:

Finals

106-pound weight class: Adam Scheeringa, Hackettstown, pinned Kristal, 1:13.

Third-place consolations

132: Matthew Finer, Hacketstown, decisioned Kelly, 7-0.

157: Smith pinned Maxwell Jarman, Columbia, 2:53.

175: Nick Davino, Hanover Park, pinned Gibbs,3:06.