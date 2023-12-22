Glen Ridge HS wrestling team excels at Irvington tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team took second place at the annual Irvington Holiday tournament to begin the season. Bernards won the team title.

The Ridgers boasted four champions: sophomore Narito Radomski (113-pound weight class), senior Sebastian Kristal (126), junior Aaron Amici (138) and senior Jesse Gibbs (285).

Sophomore Nico Frazier took second place at 132 and junior Luke Olczak took third place at 165.

The Ridgers, under veteran head coach Kendall Southerland, were scheduled to visit Cedar Grove High School on Dec. 20 after press time. They will host East Orange Campus on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.