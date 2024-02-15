Glen Ridge HS wrestling team gears up for district tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys wrestling team, under head coach Kendall Southerland, will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 tournament hosted by Nutley High School on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The other schools in the district tournament are Belleville, Bloomfield, Delaware Valley, Kearny, Livingston, Montclair, Nutley, Verona and West Orange.

The Ridgers hosted a quad meet on Saturday, Feb. 10, beating St. Mary of Rutherford, 46-36, and Newark Collegiate, 52-24, and losing to Elizabeth, 42-36, to end the dual-meet season with a 9-17 record.