Glen Ridge HS wrestling team is off to a great start, wins Irvington tournament title

the Glen Ridge wrestling team poses together at the Irvington Blue Knight Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Glen Ridge medal winners gather at the Irvington tournament.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team enjoyed a busy wrestling weekend to start the season.

On Friday, Dec. 16, senior captain Stacy Bloomfield wrestled at the second Garfield Girls Holiday Tournament, where she won all four of her matches with pins in the first period and won the 132-pound championship.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the boys went to the Irvington Blue Knight Holiday Tournament, where they won first place as a team.

The following are the GRHS results at the Irvington Holiday Tournament:

First-place finishers

Sebastian Kristal, junior captain, 106 pounds.

Nico Frazier, freshman, 120 pounds.

Mac Davidson, senior captain, 138 pounds.

Ryder Smith, senior captain, 175 pounds.

Joshua Schumann, senior, 285 pounds. He also won the award for the fastest pin at 13 seconds.

Second-place finisher

Narito Radomski, freshman, 113 pounds.

Third-place finishers

Luke Olczak, sophomore, 126 pounds.

David Kelly, junior, 132 pounds.

Jesse Gibbs, junior, 215 pounds.

Fourth-place finishers

Saayan Kalra, sophomore, 144 pounds.

Max Corradi, junior, 165 pounds.

In addition, at the Irvington tourney, Stacy Bloomfied won a girls match against Trenton High School during the tournament.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Stacy Bloomfield competed in the Bloomfield Women’s Wrestling Holiday Tournament. She went 4-1 for the day and placed fifth at 132 pounds. It was an amazing weekend for her. She went 9-1 in three days.

I am “so very proud of the team this weekend, they put in a lot of hard work and it feels good to see us win as a team,” GRHS head coach Kendall Southerland said. “Special thanks to my assistant coaches Anthony Sicoli and Drew Wohlgemuth, (who) always got my back.”

Photos Courtesy of Kendall Southerland