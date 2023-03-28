Glen Ridge HS wrestling team pins down fine season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team enjoyed a solid season this past winter.

The Ridgers, under longtime head coach Kendall Southerland, finished with a 12-7 overall record, including finishing in second place in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division behind Nutley High School. Glen Ridge went 4-1 in the division with the lone divisional loss to Nutley.

Glen Ridge also featured eight wrestlers who earned All–SEC–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team

106-pound weight class: Sebastian Kristal, junior captain.

113: Narito Radomski, freshman.

At-Large: Jesse Gibbs, junior.

Second team

138: Mac Davidson, senior captain

165: Jake Liloia, sophomore.

175: Ryder Smith, senior captain.

Honorable mention

Aaron Amici, sophomore.

Josh Schumann, senior.

In addition, Southerland was named the Star–Ledger Coach of the Year in the SEC. Davidson will continue his wrestling career at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Gibbs finished in third place in the 215-pound weight class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, advancing to the Region 3 state tournament at West Orange High School on Friday, Feb. 24.

On the girls side, senior captain Stacy Bloomfield enjoyed a memorable season for GRHS. She took fourth place in the 126-pound weight class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls state tournament at Phillipsburg Sunday, Feb. 26. She advanced to the state tournament after taking third place at the Region 2 state tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Junior David Kelly, Gibbs and Kristal will be the GRHS team captains next year.

Photo Courtesy of Zachary Anwar