GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ride High School wrestling team hosts a quad meet on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Ridgers went 2-1 in the meet, defeating Hoboken, 42-30, and Newark Collegiate Academy, 46-24, and losing to North Bergen, 66-9.

The Ridgers moved to a 2-3 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky