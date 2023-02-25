Glen Ridge ice hockey team advances to state quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team won two games to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament quarterfinals.

Verona–Glen Ridge defeated No. 28 seed High Point High School 3-0 in the preliminary round on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored two goals and GR senior Evan Twitchell had one goal. GR freshman James Benson had two assists, and GR senior Will Benson and GR junior Pyotr Sysak each had one assist. GR senior goalkeeper Eli Gottlieb made 10 saves for the shutout.

Verona–Glen Ridge defeated Howell High School 9-0 in the first round on Monday, Feb.20, at Codey Arena. Brennan had three goals and two assists, Sysak had three goals and one assist, Will Benson had one goal and three assists, James Benson had one goal and two assists, GR senior James Kostas had one goal, Verona senior Andrew Eremita had two assists, and GR seniors Derek Hart and Ryan Weisman each had one assist. Gottlieb made 16 saves and GR senior Jeremy Grisafi made nine saves. Verona–Glen Ridge, which improved to 9-9-3 on the season, will No. 4 seed Morris Knolls on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at Mennen Arena in Morristown. The semifinals are Wednesday, March 1, at Mennen Arena, and the final is Monday, March 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark.