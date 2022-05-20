Glen Ridge lacrosse boasts several alumni playing in NCAA tournaments

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In Glen Ridge, lacrosse has thrived over the years.

The Glen Ridge Athletic Association is celebrating its 25th year of youth lacrosse. This is also the 20th year of Glen Ridge High School varsity lacrosse.

Glen Ridge is one of the smallest towns in Group 1 lacrosse, yet it has seen a record number of its players participate in the NCAA postseason this spring. In both Division 1 and Division 3 men’s and women’s tournaments, Glen Ridge has 12 student-athletes. The total number of athletes playing at the next level is actually three times this number.

Here is a list of players and their colleges playing in the NCAA tournaments: