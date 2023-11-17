Glen Ridge resident Danny Easter leads Seton Hall Prep football team to upset victory in playoffs

MONTVALE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior wide receiver Danny Easter, a Glen Ridge resident, had four receptions for 76 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown from senior quarterback and Parsippany resident Liam Londergan, to lead the 11th-seeded Seton Hall Prep football team to a 35-28 come-from-behind win over No. 3 seed St. Joseph of Montvale in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Montvale.

Easter’s touchdown gave the Pirates a 14-10 lead with 2:50 left in the second quarter, following the extra point. Easter also caught a two-point conversion pass from Londergan on the first play of the fourth quarter to give SHP a 28-21 lead.

West Orange-based SHP won its third straight to improve to 5-6. The SHP Pirates will visit No. 2 seed Delbarton in the semifinals in Morristown on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m.