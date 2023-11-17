Glen Ridge resident Danny Easter leads Seton Hall Prep football team to upset victory in playoffs

Seton Hall Prep senior Danny Easter is shown in the win over St. Joseph of Montvale in the state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 11.

MONTVALE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep senior wide receiver Danny Easter, a Glen Ridge resident, had four receptions for 76 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown from senior quarterback and Parsippany resident Liam Londergan, to lead the 11th-seeded Seton Hall Prep football team to a 35-28 come-from-behind win over No. 3 seed St. Joseph of Montvale in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Montvale.

Easter’s touchdown gave the Pirates a 14-10 lead with 2:50 left in the second quarter, following the extra point. Easter also caught a two-point conversion pass from Londergan on the first play of the fourth quarter to give SHP a 28-21 lead.

West Orange-based SHP won its third straight to improve to 5-6. The SHP Pirates will visit No. 2 seed Delbarton in the semifinals in Morristown on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m.

 

  

