Glen Ridge residents contribute to Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball teams this season

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge residents contribute to Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball teams this season

 

Glen Ridge’s Carter Convoy looks for an opening while playing for Montclair Kimberley Academy in a game against Newark Academy,
Lily Herrigel

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge residents Lily Herrigel and Carter Convey have been key contributors for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls and boys basketball teams, respectively, this winter.

Herrigel is enjoying a fine freshman year as a starting guard for MKA, which entered recent action with a 10-9 record, including a 5-3 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Herrigel has been an all-around contributor while averaging 3. 1 points, 3.4 rebounds, a team-leading 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

MKA reached the quarterfinals of the first Essex Invitational Tournament and semifinals of the state prep B-Division Tournament.

Convey, also a freshman, is having a fine initial varsity season for the young Cougars during a rebuilding campaign. The promising backcourt performer entered recent action for the 4-13 MKA hoopsters (2-9 in the SEC–Freedom Division), averaging 5.8 points and a team-leading 2.25 assists per game.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober

  ,

Glen Ridge residents contribute to Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball teams this season added by on
View all posts by Steve Tober →