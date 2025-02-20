Glen Ridge residents contribute to Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball teams this season

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge residents Lily Herrigel and Carter Convey have been key contributors for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls and boys basketball teams, respectively, this winter.

Herrigel is enjoying a fine freshman year as a starting guard for MKA, which entered recent action with a 10-9 record, including a 5-3 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Herrigel has been an all-around contributor while averaging 3. 1 points, 3.4 rebounds, a team-leading 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

MKA reached the quarterfinals of the first Essex Invitational Tournament and semifinals of the state prep B-Division Tournament.

Convey, also a freshman, is having a fine initial varsity season for the young Cougars during a rebuilding campaign. The promising backcourt performer entered recent action for the 4-13 MKA hoopsters (2-9 in the SEC–Freedom Division), averaging 5.8 points and a team-leading 2.25 assists per game.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Tober