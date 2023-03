GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge seventh-grade boys basketball team celebrates after capturing the North Jersey Junior Basketball League championship on Saturday, March 11. The coaches are Stuart Gold, Colin Convey and Shane Powers; the players are Brady Gold, Aidan Kelly, Jack Powers, Tyler Kamil, Noah Tawfiq, Greyson Walton, Andrew Baum, Grady Siefers, Carter Convey and Christopher Kirk.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge Athletic Association Basketball