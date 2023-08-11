Glen Ridge seventh-grade boys hoops team crowned champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured, the rising seventh-grade Glen Ridge boys basketball team recently won the 2023 Summer League at Hoop Heaven in Whippany. Standing from left are coaches Brandon Haynes and Brian Slackman; players Parker Slackman, Luke Cabrera, Langston Rogers, Thaddeus Chang-D’Arcy and Jack Trevenan; coach Kevin Amahit; player Brenan Amahit; and coach Rob Rogers; and seated is player Matthew Pereira. Not pictured are players Cullen Loftus, Braden Amahit, Henry Bitterolf, Jack Driscoll and Ethan Aumack.

Photo Courtesy of Corina Slackman