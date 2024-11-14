Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey to banner season

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge residents and sisters Addie and Aubrey Goldstein have been top performers for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team, which finished with a fine 16-7 record after losing to Oak Knoll, 5-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North Jersey state tournament sectional semifinals on Monday, Nov. 11.

Addie, a junior forward, entered this week with 14 goals and 12 assists as one of the Cougars’ top scorers, while younger sister Aubrey is an up-and-coming freshman on the youthful MKA field hockey squad.

MKA needed overtime to edge Morristown-Beard, 1-0, in a Non-Public, North Jersey state sectional quarterfinal nail-biter on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but it was a solid job of ‘survive and advance’ as the third-seeded Cougars moved into the Nov. 11 semis vs. second-seeded and No. 3 ranked Oak Knoll.

Young MKA, with just three seniors on the roster, has also made it a habit of winning a prep tournament title under veteran coach Injoo Han, and won a fourth straight prep crown when it defeated Pennington, 3-1, in the ‘B’ final on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Muenster Field in Montclair.

The Cougars, who won prep B titles in both 2021 and 2022, also won a prep A tourney title last fall when they edged Hun, 2-1.

Photos Courtesy of Rick Osterberg

  

