Glen Ridge sixth-grade boys basketball team enjoys banner season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge sixth-grade boys basketball team finished the regular season in first place in the North Jersey Junior Basketball League. They also finished runner-up in the playoffs and played at halftime of a New Jersey Institute of Technology game on Feb. 21. The coaches are Brian Slackman, Robert Rogers, Keven Amahit and Brandon Haynes. The players are Branden Ahamit, Ethan Aumack, Henri Bitterolf, Luke Cabrera, Thaddeus Chang-D’Arcy, Jack Driscoll, Zachary Fisher — not pictured, Cullen Loftus, Mathew Pereira, Langston Rogers, Parker Slackman and Jack Trevenen.