Glen Ridge sixth-grade girls basketball team wins league title with buzzer-beating shot

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge sixth-grade girls basketball team won the North/West Bergen/Passaic League championship with the win over West Milford on Saturday, March 18. With 4.1 seconds left, the score was tied 26-26 when Ayla Konetzni hit the game-winner at the buzzer. The coaches are Brian Junger, Aaron Javier and Michael Renoff. The rest of the players are Katharine Brott, Audrey Flood, Zina Javier, Carly Junger, Paige McCormack, Amalia Moldovan, Victoria Perez, Eden Ravenell and Lilly Renoff.

Photo Courtesy of Brianne Aucmack.

Video Courtesy of Tricia Flood.