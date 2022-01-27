Glen Ridge swim teams give good efforts at SEC/Essex meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School swim teams gave great efforts at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships held at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The girls team finished in sixth place in the girls’ team standings. The boys team finished in 10th in the boys’ team standings.

On the girls’ side, the 200-yard medley relay team took third place in 1:59.12. The team consisted of Schuyler Ross, Kailey Ross, Jamie Leas and Margaret Sawa.

Schuyler Ross won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.71 and took third place in the 100 freestyle in 54.73. Kailyey Ross took fifth place in the 200 individual medley in 2:21.59. In the 500 freestyle, Kailey Ross took fifth place in 5:31.65, and Sawa took eighth place in 5:38.46.

The 200 freestyle relay team took eighth place in 1:55.46. The unit consisted of Kaitlin Leas, Gabriella Kirkland, Kate Song and Mia Manzo.

The 400 freestyle relay team took fifth place in 4:03.57. The unit comprised Sawa, Manzo, Kailey Ross and Schuyler Ross.

On the boys’ side, Cooper Voss took fourth place in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.39 and sixth place in the 100 butterfly in 55.51.