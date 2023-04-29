Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams compete at a Super Essex Conference regular season meet at Cedar Grove High School on Wednesday, April 19, against Cedar Grove and Immaculate Conception of Montclair. from left, wearing the red uniforms, Glen Ridge’s Gabriel Kirk, Liam Cooney and Michael Liotta compete at the start of the 400-meter run. Glen Ridge’s Natalie Shaw leaps over a hurdle in the homestretch of the 400-meter intermediate hurdles. From left, wearing the red uniforms, Glen Ridge’s Maya Saleh, Alex Stone, Lauren Bracken and Emma Bucalo. compete in the 100-meter dash. Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano Glen Ridge High School track and field Glen Ridge track and field teams compete at Cedar Grove added by Editor on April 29, 2023View all posts by Editor →