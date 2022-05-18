Glen Ridge HS track teams give good efforts at the SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division championships on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at Newark Schools Stadium. Due to heavy rain on Friday, some events were postponed to Saturday morning.

The girls team finished in third place overall with 55 points. Senior Amayah Melbourne won the discus with a throw of 85 feet, 2 inches. In the shot put, Melbourne took second place at 29-7 ½, and senior Ava Geraci took fifth place at 24-8 ¾. Sophomore Natalie Shaw took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 17.71 seconds. Sophomore Emma Walker took third place in the 800-meter run in 3:30.93. Sophomore Mia Bressler took third place in the 1,600-meter run in 6:30.56. Sophomore Lauren Bracken took third place in the 100-meter high hurdles in 18.47. The 4×400 meter relay team took third place in 4:59.74.

The boys team finished in sixth place with 24 points. In the javelin, senior Ciaran Bracken took third place at 127-5 and Jacob Chang took fourth place at 87-6. Senior Jacob Chang took fourth place in the discus at 89-4. In the 800-meter run, senior Cooper Sharp took fifth place in 2:16.09. Senior Evan Rossi took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:01.68. Junior Craig Stites took fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:17.13. Senior William Walker took fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.17. The 4×400 meter relay team took fifth place in 4:04.32.

The Essex County individual championships will be held Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Montclair High School’s Woodman Field.

Photos Courtesy of Donna Bracken and Chris Troyano