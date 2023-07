GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association U10 girls soccer team won its regular season flight division championship this spring. Pictured are players Dylan Klein, Brienna Fusco, Jane Behrins, Eva Saleh, Amelia McDonald, Julia Brodsky, and Noa Pensak, and Coach Megan Groner. Not pictured are players Emma Marlin, Evelyn Makings, Grace Hyatt, and Quinn Idalski, and coaches Tina Fisher and Firas Saleh.

Photo Courtesy of Harneet Pasricha