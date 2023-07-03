Glen Ridge U15 girls soccer team wins flight division title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association U15 girls soccer team won its flight championship during the regular season this spring, going undefeated. Top row from left are Coach Firas Saleh, Nashla Astengo, Navika Dwivedi, Ella Idalski, Maya Kishimoto, Liliana Perla, Lauren Cifelli, Fiona Loftus, Grace Kennedy, Chloe Moshos, Yara Saleh, Carolyn O’Connor, Kate Breslin, and Coach Kristina Fisher; second row, Ellie McDonald, Taiye Akinwande, Esmae Keswin, Julia Wasser, Lauren Turner, Georgia Nix, and Caroline Ward. Not pictured are Olivia Keszkowski and Coach Maya Pitts.

Photo Courtesy of Harneet Pasricha