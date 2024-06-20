Glen Ridge’s Addie Goldstein has great sophomore year at Montclair Kimberley Academy, helps girls lacrosse team win the state title

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Addie Goldstein, who just completed her sophomore year at Montclair Kimberley Academy, excelled for both the field hockey and girls lacrosse teams for the Cougars, as both squads enjoyed enormous success this past school year.

Goldstein was the leading goal scorer last fall for the MKA field hockey team, as she scored 24 goals to go along with seven assists for the 14-7 Cougars, who captured the state prep B-Division Tournament championship.

This spring, the versatile and talented athlete scored 12 goals and had four assists for the MKA girls lacrosse team (21-2), which captured a second straight New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, Group B state championship with a 13-11 victory over Holy Spirit, June 6, at Kean University’s Alumni Field.

Goldstein also added 17 ground balls on the season for MKA, which also captured the state prep B-Division Tournament title with an 18-9 win over Princeton Day School on May 22.

“Addie is a terrific all-around athlete who gives our team a strong presence on the field,” said MKA girls lacrosse coach Chelsea Goss. “We’re very happy to have her returning next year and I know that the field hockey team is very happy to have her back for another season in the fall.”