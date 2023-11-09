Glen Ridge’s Addie Goldstein leads Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey to banner season

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Addie Goldstein, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, emerged as a top performer for the Cougars field hockey team, which captured the 2023 state prep tournament championship with a 2-1 victory over Hun in a match decided in a shootout following two scoreless overtime periods.

Goldstein finished as the Cougars’ leading goal scorer with 24, to go along with seven assists for 55 total points, which were second on the team behind senior captain Mimi Temkin of Montclair, who had 20 goals and 30 assists for 70 points.

“Addie is a tremendous field hockey player and superb all-around athlete who was a dynamic performer for us this season,” said MKA veteran coach Injoo Han. “She has a very bright future in the sport.”

MKA finished 14-7 overall while reaching the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament. The season came to an end with a 6-0 loss to state-ranked Oak Knoll in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public, North semifinals on Friday, Nov. 3.