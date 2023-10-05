Glen Ridge’s Alex Provost emerges as a solid goalie for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Alex Provost, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, continues to be an important member of the Cougars boys soccer team as one of the better, young goalkeepers in the Super Essex Conference, with his strong play as the Cougars were off to a 1-1-2 start this fall after a fine 12-8-1 finish last season.

Provost, who finished with 74 saves in 2022, emerged as the team’s starter down the stretch last fall and shined in a number of tournament matches, including against eventual state champion Gill St. Bernard’s in the Non-Public, North B state sectional final, when he recorded 14 saves in a 3-0 MKA loss to the Knights.

“Alex has had much success on the club soccer circuit and is a high-end keeper who can shut down opposing attacks and he keeps improving each day,” said MKA veteran coach Rob Leather. “He continues to be a very important player for us.”

Provost is one of two very capable keepers for MKA this fall, along with promising sophomore Jan Hejna, also of Glen Ridge.

MKA captured the SEC–Liberty Division championship last fall with a 5-1-1 division mark and also reached the finals of the state prep B-Division Tournament.