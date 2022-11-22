Glen Ridge’s Alex Provost emerges as a top goalkeeper for MKA boys soccer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Alex Provost, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, emerged as a top, young goalkeeper in the Super Essex Conference with his strong play this fall season for the Cougars boys soccer team which finished a solid 12-8-1.

Provost, who finished with 74 saves, shared time in goal with fellow sophomore Andrew Avalos, but then emerged as the starter down the stretch in a number of tournament matches, including against eventual state champion Gill St. Bernard’s in the Non-Public, North B state sectional final when he recorded 14 saves in a 3-0 MKA loss to the Knights.

“Alex is a high-end club keeper who can shut down opposing attacks and just keeps getting better and better in goal for us,” said MKA Coach Rob Leather. “He is one of our very talented underclassmen with great potential who earned meaningful minutes for us this fall.

“I have a lot of confidence in Alex and he is making his mark as a fine goalkeeper in our program for years to come.”

MKA captured the SEC–Liberty Division championship with a 5-1-1 division mark and also reached the finals of the state prep B-Division Tournament final.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann