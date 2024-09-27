Glen Ridge’s Alex Provost is solid in net, leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team to 7-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE/MONTCLAIR — Senior goalkeeper Alex Provost, a Glen Ridge resident, has helped the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team to a stellar 7-0 start to the season.

MKA’s starters have allowed just one goal in the first seven matches and with superb play in the back by Provost (eight saves vs. West Orange) and sturdy defenders such as Braeden Keegan and senior Henry Gottfried, the Cougars are going to continue to be tough to find the back of the net against.

“Our two center backs were very good in the air, Alex was solid in goal and, overall, we defended well,” said MKA coach Rob Leather. “I’m happy that we managed to do a good job in neutralizing their dangerous players. It’s hard to settle play against them, because they continue to smash it down your throat as they play for second balls and, if you make mistakes in transition, they will kill you.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann