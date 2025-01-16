Glen Ridge’s Alex Provost leads Montclair Kimberley Academy soccer team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Alex Provost was selected first-team All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division after leading Montclair Kimberley Academy’s boys soccer team to a superb 19-4 season in 2024 that included a prep B Division Tournament championship and a runner-up finish in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public B state tournament.

Provost, a veteran senior starting goalkeeper, had 108 saves and emerged as one of the top net minders in North Jersey during this past fall’s campaign. He shut out state power Gill St. Bernard’s in 2-0 triumph in the prep B final, and was superb in the state sectional final despite a 2-0 setback to the same Gill side.

“Alex has had just a fantastic career for us,” said MKA coach Rob Leather. “He is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers you’ll find anywhere in the state.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann