GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Dan Jacobson of Glen Ridge was a senior reserve forward for the Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball team which achieved its first state prep B-Division Tournament championship since 2008 with a 65-61 victory over Doane Academy on Feb. 20 at MKA. The Cougars, who finished 19-6 overall, including 12-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division, also earned a share of a conference title along with Eagle Academy and West Caldwell Tech.